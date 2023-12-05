VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,980 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 94,141 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after buying an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after buying an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

