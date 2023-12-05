Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $103,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,364. The company has a market capitalization of $417.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

