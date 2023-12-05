Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,846 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 35.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 191,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.95. 308,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

