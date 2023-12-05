Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,642 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 2.8 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,794,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,187,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

