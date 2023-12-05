Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,976 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 243,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

