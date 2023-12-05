Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 481,666 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 481,666 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% in the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

DIS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.31. 1,702,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

