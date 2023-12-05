WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE WEC opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

