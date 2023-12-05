Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

