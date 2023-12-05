Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,135,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.