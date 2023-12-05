WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WESCO International worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WESCO International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 12,007.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WCC opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

