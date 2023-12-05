West Tower Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,714. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

