West Tower Group LLC Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

West Tower Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,734 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 2,641,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.