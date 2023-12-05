West Tower Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Tower Group LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after buying an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 861,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

