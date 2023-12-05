West Tower Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE KSS traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

