West Tower Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Tower Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 590,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

