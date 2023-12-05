West Tower Group LLC Invests $140,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 79,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,735. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

