West Tower Group LLC Invests $190,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 505,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 318,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 601.6% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. 1,440,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

