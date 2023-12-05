West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

