West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. 2,291,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,296. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.