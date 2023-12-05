West Tower Group LLC Reduces Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

West Tower Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the period. Green Plains accounts for about 2.1% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 312,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 218,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. 84,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,355. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
