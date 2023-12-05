West Tower Group LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

West Tower Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 93,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.