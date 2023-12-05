West Tower Group LLC Sells 146,300 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

West Tower Group LLC decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 146,300 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,678,427 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,269. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 483,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,643. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

