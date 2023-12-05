West Tower Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

West Tower Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oxford Industries makes up 1.5% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

OXM stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

