West Tower Group LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,759. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $812.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.