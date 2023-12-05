West Tower Group LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.98. 200,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,611. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.