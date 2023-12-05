Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

