Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.72.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $91,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 85.9% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,571,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 725,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

