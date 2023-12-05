Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.72.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.
