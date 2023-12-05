WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

