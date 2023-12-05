Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 82,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,520. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

