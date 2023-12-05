Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.01. 713,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average is $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

