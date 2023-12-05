Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,963,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,729,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.20. 566,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

