Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 592,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,530. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

