Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 510,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,925. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

