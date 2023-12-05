Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $51,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.44. 184,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

