Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.3 %

WSO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

