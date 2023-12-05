Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. 329,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

