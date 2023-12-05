Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $309.04. The stock had a trading volume of 405,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.98 and a 200 day moving average of $305.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

