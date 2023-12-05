WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.22 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.80 million and $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
