XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 7th

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, December 7th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 7th.
XOS Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 235.33% and a negative return on equity of 108.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
