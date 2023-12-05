XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 7th

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, December 7th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 7th.

XOS Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 235.33% and a negative return on equity of 108.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOS. Benchmark reissued a “speculative hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of XOS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

