XYO Market Cap Achieves $78.72 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. XYO has a market cap of $78.72 million and $2.24 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.02 or 0.99944067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003601 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00604822 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,804,090.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.