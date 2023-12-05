Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $26.19. Zai Lab shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 42,353 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,850,000 after acquiring an additional 557,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

