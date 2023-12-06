166,795 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

DXCM opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.