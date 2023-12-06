1,781 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,980,000 after buying an additional 488,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,113,000 after buying an additional 179,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

