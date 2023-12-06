1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8,116.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BHP stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

