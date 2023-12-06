1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $410.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

