1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 39,898 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 451.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,562,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 480,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,375,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,148,000 after acquiring an additional 284,846 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 96.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trip.com Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 399,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

