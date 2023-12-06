1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.