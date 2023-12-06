1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $240.48 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

