1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equitable by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.
Equitable Trading Down 2.9 %
EQH opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
