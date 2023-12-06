1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equitable by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Equitable Trading Down 2.9 %

EQH opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.