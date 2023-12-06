1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746,839 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $38,962,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 231,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

ADI opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.